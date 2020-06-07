13-year-old accused in Gastonia shooting

GASTON, N.C. — A 13-year-old was arrested after police said he shot a man in Gastonia Sunday evening.
According to Gastonia Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Rankin Avenue just after 6 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found 34-year-old Guiseppe Gambino, who had been shot. Gambino was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center before he was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment.
Police said a 13-year-old was found in the vicinity of the shooting and was taken into custody. The teen is expected to be charged Monday and is being held in the juvenile detention center in Concord.