Suspect in Gastonia police standoff charged with stabbing 66-year-old father

Gastonia police said the suspect was found hiding in his home after an hours-long standoff with officers.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 19-year-old was charged with stabbing his father following an hours-long standoff with Gastonia police officers, detectives said.

Carrington Edward Byrd, 19, was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after detectives said he stabbed his 66-year-old father at their home Thursday. Byrd was taken into custody when officers forced their way into the home after attempting to negotiate with him for over two hours.

Gastonia police were called to a home on North York Street for a possible stabbing a few minutes after 9 a.m. Officers arriving at the house found the victim outside with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found out Byrd was still in the house and began their attempts to contact him for a peaceful surrender. Detectives said Byrd refused to acknowledge the officers.

SWAT agents forced their way into the home a few minutes before noon and found Byrd hiding inside. He's being held in the Gaston County jail without bond. A motive for the stabbing hasn't been determined.

Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-866-6885.

