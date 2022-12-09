Man charged with robbery of Gastonia vape shop, carjacking 70-year-old

GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect accused of robbing a cigarette and vape shop in Gastonia before carjacking a 70-year-old for a getaway vehicle is facing multiple charges, police said.
Gastonia police responded to a reported robbery at the N.C. Tobacco and Vape shop on South New Hope Road at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 8. Investigators allege 37-year-old Matthew Westin Norwood entered the store, pulled out a knife and threatened an employee before running away on a bicycle.
About an hour later, officers responded to a carjacking call on Ridgewood Drive, about a mile from the vape shop. The victim, a 70-year-old man, told officers that a man approached him, knocked him down and stole his truck. The victim told police the suspect had a bicycle and threw it in the back of the truck before he sped away from the area.
The stolen truck was spotted traveling on Titman Road a few minutes after this incident. The driver refused to stop for police, leading officers on a brief chase to Gaston Road, where he eventually stopped. Norwood was taken into custody and officers found evidence connecting him to the vape store robbery.
Norwood was charged with robbery, assault, theft, felony fleeing to elude and reckless driving. He was given a $325,000 bond.
