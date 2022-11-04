The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the man who was behind the wheel allegedly broke into Moses Middle School and stole the bus.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County couple is left with the bill, fronting thousands in repair damage to their yard after a man drove a school bus through it just before 4 a.m. on March 22.

"We woke up to this massive bus just feet from house," Melissa Barron, Paulding County resident, said.

The damage is still visible from when an alleged drunk driver stole and crashed a Paulding County school bus into the couple's yard—stopping just feet from their back door.

"It ended up going through my neighbor's yard in the corner, came through their fence there and ended up hitting our fence," Barron said.

The couple said the last weeks have been overwhelming, from waking up with swarms of police around their home to picking up the damage.

"Shane and I have worked really hard for this house," Barron said. "During the pandemic, I lost my job; we've had some health issues. And it's just been tough to keep afloat. It was just a shock that this happened where we live, so it's been disappointing."

Barron said one of her neighbors, who is a cop was able to cuff the alleged drunk driver and held him until authorities showed up. Now with the 21-year-old taken by police, the couple said they are the ones left to foot the bill.

"With the fencing and the landscaping – 8 to 10 grand easily," Barron said.

The couple plans to pursue legal action against the driver, and a spokesman with the Paulding School District said they already have.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the 21-year-old suspect "was intoxicated" when he allegedly broke into Moses Middle School and stole the bus, taking it for a "joy ride."

Deputies said on March 22 that the suspect in the case now faces a slew of charges, including: