Truck recovered in SC connected to Gilgo Beach serial killings being examined for evidence, report says

A truck believed to be connected to Rex Heuermann was seized in Chester, South Carolina, and is now on Long Island at a Suffolk County crime lab.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — New York investigators have begun examining a truck seized in South Carolina believed to be connected to the suspect in serial killings on Long Island, News 12 reports.

The green Chevy Avalanche was located during an FBI search in Chester County. The truck was found on property owned by a family member of Rex Heuermann, the 59-year-old New York man charged in three deaths linked to the "Gilgo Beach" murders. The truck was then seized by Chester County deputies who were assisting the Gilgo Beach Task Force in the investigation.

The vehicle arrived at the crime lab in Suffolk County, New York on Wednesday, News 12 reported citing the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. The truck is potentially a key piece of evidence in the Gilgo Beach murder investigation.

In 2010 and 2011, at least 10 sets of skeletal remains were found along a remote oceanfront highway at Gilgo Beach.

Heuermann first became a suspect in the investigation in early 2022 when detectives linked him to a pickup truck fitting a witness's description from a decade ago. Detectives said the New York architect owned the truck at the same time of the murders.

In March, detectives followed Heuermann and collected his DNA from pizza crust in a discarded box placed in a Manhattan trash can. Authorities said his DNA matched a hair sample found during the initial investigation.

Heuermann was arrested on July 13 at his home in Massapequa Park, north of South Oyster Bay and Gilgo Beach. His arrest is the first arrest made in relation to the Gilgo Beach murders case.

The day after Heuermann was arrested, his lawyer, Michael Brown, submitted a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Heuermann is also now the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance and death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, according to a bail application from prosecutors. He has not been charged with that homicide, but it is under investigation.

Police in Rock Hill, South Carolina were investigating whether Heuermann could be connected to the 2014 disappearance of Aaliyah Bell.

"Our investigators have been reviewing any information to see if there is a correlation between the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell and Rex Heuermann," a Rock Hill Police Department spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte Thursday. "So far there is no indication that leads us to identify Heuermann as a suspect in this case. "

Investigators are also examining whether Heuermann could be connected to unsolved killings in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a Suffolk County police spokesperson told WNBC. In the past, investigators have not been able to publicly make any connection between the remains found in Gilgo Beach and the 2006 killings in New Jersey.

