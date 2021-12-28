Girlfriend of 'armed and dangerous' suspect now sought by police

Tiffany Nicole Trull, the girlfriend of John Pierre Jandrew, is accused of helping him elude police.

ROCKWELL, N.C. — The girlfriend of a Rowan County man, wanted by police since allegedly shooting a man earlier this month, is now also wanted by law enforcement, authorities announced Tuesday.

Warrants have been obtained for the arrest of Tiffany Nicole Trull, the girlfriend of John Pierre Jandrew, according to police. The warrant charges Trull with accessory after the fact of a felony, and felony obstruction of justice, for her alleged assistance in helping Jandrew elude arrest.

On Dec. 17, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 900 block of Carter Loop Road in Rockwell where they found Juan Marcelino Gomez suffering from a gunshot wound. Gomez was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday.

Detectives say Trull drove Jandrew to the home on the night of the shooting. She then drove Jandrew "away from the scene to elude arrest," a Tuesday statement from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office explained.

Jandrew is considered by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a 33-year-old who is 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 250 pounds. Officials said he has blue eyes, blond hair, and a large tattoo on his back that says "Junkyard Dog." He also has a grim reaper tattoo on his left upper arm and a joker's wild card on his right upper arm.

Officials released a previous mug shot of Jandrew with the hope someone might recognize him and call investigators.

At the time of the shooting, officials said Jandrew was out on bond for similar charges from a July incident.

Truell is described by authorities as a 33-year-old woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes. A photo from her North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicle identification was released by authorities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jandrew or Truell is asked to call Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715 or Lieutenant Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.

During the investigation, authorities have also charged two others in connection with the shooting.

One man, who lives at the home where the shooting occurred, has been arrested accused of felony obstruction of justice, and attempting to destroy evidence in the case. The man allegedly tried to conceal home security video showing the shooting of Gomez, investigators said. Investigators obtained a search warrant on Dec. 20 and found the footage on the man's phone.

Both the man and his wife are accused of providing misleading information to investigators.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.