Girlfriend of suspect in August shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant arrested

WILSON, N.C. — A second person has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Wilson 5-year-old back in August.
Wilson Police on Tuesday night said Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21 of Wilson, was charged with felony accessory after the fact. Pettit received a $250,000 secured bond.
Pettit is the girlfriend of Darrius Sessoms, 25, who was charged with first-degree murder in Cannon's death back in August. He was arrested in Goldsboro not long after the shooting.
The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.