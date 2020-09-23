Girlfriend of suspect in August shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant arrested

Wilson Police said Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21 of Wilson, was charged with felony accessory after the fact.

WILSON, N.C. — A second person has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Wilson 5-year-old back in August.

Wilson Police on Tuesday night said Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21 of Wilson, was charged with felony accessory after the fact. Pettit received a $250,000 secured bond.

Pettit is the girlfriend of Darrius Sessoms, 25, who was charged with first-degree murder in Cannon's death back in August. He was arrested in Goldsboro not long after the shooting.