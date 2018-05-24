A GoFundMe page has been established to help the victims of a deadly Bessemer City restaurant crash.

According to the GoFundMe page, the proceeds raised will help family members with hospital, funeral, and other expenses the family incurred during this 'difficult recovery process.'

Authorities said 62-year-old Roger Self crashed his car into a Gaston County restaurant, killing his own daughter and daughter-in-law, in addition to injuring his wife, son and grandchild back on May 20.

A close family friend of the Self family, Pastor Austin Rammell, said Roger Self sat down with his family at Surf and Turf Lodge but abruptly left the restaurant and then intentionally drove his car into the building.

Click here to donate to the Self family.

