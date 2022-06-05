Manhunt underway after shooting reported near Goldsboro hospital

Law enforcement said the suspect targeted a specific person. One victim was wounded and faces non-life-threatening injuries.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies in the Goldsboro area are actively searching for a shooter they say wounded someone at a hospital Sunday night.

NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. According to reporter Aaron Thomas, officials say the shooter targeted a specific person in a domestic situation.

A manhunt for the shooter is underway. #wral. https://t.co/tbZLKBs6o8 — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) June 6, 2022

One person was wounded, but officials say the victim faces non-life-threatening injuries. According to WRAL, the lockdown was lifted after 9:10 p.m., and the sheriff's office said the person shot was believed to be a hospital employee. Deputies also said they know who the suspect is.

WRAL reports the Goldsboro Police Department is also on scene.

