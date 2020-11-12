Gov. Cooper orders flags to fly at half-mast in honor of fallen Mount Holly officer

Authorities say Herndon had been an officer with the Mount Holly PD for less than 2 years. He was killed two days before his 26th birthday.

RALEIGH, Miss — Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Saturday, December 12 until sunset on Monday, December 14 in honor of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Avery Herndon who was killed in the line of duty early Friday morning.

Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. Funk is currently in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Authorities say Herndon had been an officer with the Mount Holly PD for less than 2 years. He was killed two days before his 26th birthday.

"His twin sister should be celebrating her 26th birthday on Sunday, not likely to happen," said Rob Tufano with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. "They're planning a funeral two weeks before Christmas."

Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper spoke during an afternoon news conference to remember the life of one of his officers. Chief Roper described Herndon as a selfless man who just wanted to serve his community.

"I've been along for a long time and one of the things I can do is read potential in young police officers, and Tyler had that potential," Chief Roper said.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Our prayers are with family and friends of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon who was killed in the line of duty this morning protecting the community he loved. I spoke with Tyler’s parents and Chief Roper to offer our support and deepest condolences."