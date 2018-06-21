CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Matthews man accused of attempting to hire a hitman online to murder a Charlotte-area resident was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Bryant Riyanto Budi, 26, was indicted on charges of attempted possession of radioactive material with intent to cause death and use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. If convicted on possession of radioactive material charge, Budi could face life in prison.

Budi was arrested on June 1 after he allegedly communicated with an undercover agent in Buffalo, N.Y. via the internet while trying to hire a hitman. According to court documents, Budi used online aliases, encrypted messaging services and encrypted mail services in an attempt to disguise his identity from the agent posing as a hitman. Prosecutors allege that Budi hired the agent to murder a person identified only as “C.S.”

Budi Indictment Press Release by Hank Lee on Scribd

Can't see the PDF? Click here to read the full indictment.

Budi allegedly contacted a covert FBI employee online to purchase a lethal dose of a radioactive substance that would be used for the planned murder. Budi instructed the FBI employee to ship the substance to an address in Charlotte. The agent told Budi the package was shipped on May 22, 2018.

It was delivered on May 31 but contained an inert substitute in place of the radioactive material Budi requested.

© 2018 WCNC