Former Grandfather Mountain Highland Games employee charged with attempted murder, possessing weapon of mass destruction

The North Carolina SBI said the investigation into the case remains ongoing.

LINVILLE, N.C. — A former Grandfather Mountain Highland Games employee is now facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon of mass of destruction, according to authorities.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, officials were notified Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr., 43, was suspected of embezzling money and committing financial credit card theft.

SBI said in a news release that an agent responded and an improvised explosive device was discovered with "ignitable liquids was/were located initiating a multi-agency response."

The location of where the device was discovered was not disclosed by officials.

SBI, Avery County Sheriff's Office, ATF and local emergency services responded after discovering the device.

WCNC Charlotte learned on Thursday, Sept. 30, that Taylor is facing three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He was taken to Avery County Jail and being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

No other information is being released at this time.

