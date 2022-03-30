Organs of baby shot, killed in Atlanta donated to save infant's life

Baby Grayson was shot and killed back in January, now his organs have been donated to save a life.

ATLANTA — A baby's life was saved thanks to the organ donation of baby Grayson Fleming Gray.

The 6-month-old was riding in a car with his mom back in January when he was caught in the crossfire near Atlanta's Anderson Park.

Two months after his death, Grayson's mother, Kerri Gray, said she's now finding a sense of peace.

Kerri shared an update on social media, saying Grayson is officially back on this earth somewhere. His organs have been donated.

"I’m speechless," Kerri wrote on Facebook.

Kerri's cousin, Kristina Schule, shared Kerri's story with the high school human development class she teaches. Kerri posted a photo of a note Schule wrote to her, saying the students learned about Grayson's tragedy while Schule was teaching an infancy unit.

"Touched" by her story, Schule's students wrote dozens of letters to Kerri, sending their condolences and support.