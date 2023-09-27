Fight at Great Falls High School forces campus into lockdown, school district says

District leadership emphasized that no weapons were recovered and that gunshots were not fired during the incident.

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — A high school campus in Chester County was placed into lockdown Wednesday because of a reported fight.

Chester County School District leaders said in a message to parents that the fight broke out at Great Falls High School. While the incident did send the campus into lockdown, district leaders said no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered. The message specifically outlined this because of rumors on social media claiming gunshots were fired during the fight.

An investigation is ongoing, and a district spokesperson deferred further questions to the Chester County Sheriff's Office. Deputies asked the public to avoid the campus as the investigation went on.

Sheriff's Deputies are on scene and more are responding to Great Falls Highschool in reference to a disturbance. The... Posted by Chester County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

WCNC Charlotte has asked the sheriff's office for more information about what happened. This article will be updated once new information is shared.

