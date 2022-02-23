Three days before Asia Brown and her son were found dead in the trunk of the 2005 Buick Lacrosse, police said Brown went to the DMV to register the car in her name.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seven years ago, the bodies of a 22-year-old Greensboro woman and her 2-year-old son were found in the trunk of her burned car. Police still haven't arrested anyone in the case.

There is now a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Asia Brown and her son Ashton.

If you have information that can help police, call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Here's what we know:

On Feb. 23, 2015, police responded to a call about a burned vehicle tucked away in a wooded area off Thurston Avenue. Investigators found two scorched bodies inside the trunk of the 2005 Buick Lacrosse, later identified as Brown and her son. Police said their bodies were so badly burned, they couldn't determine a cause of death. It also isn't clear whether they were alive or not when the car was set on fire.

Detectives said Brown was last seen alive three days earlier - on Friday, Feb. 20, at around 3:20 p.m. at the AutoZone on Randleman Road. Her son was not with her.

"[Asia] apparently got the car in High Point, went to the AutoZone to get some accessories. Ashton was not in the store with her. I’m not gonna guess where Ashton was," Greensboro police detective Mike Matthews told WFMY News 2 back in 2020.

He continued, "The big thing we're missing is if somebody had seen Asia or Ashton around that time frame that Friday, Feb. 20. That is somebody we need to talk to. If she had had time to drop that child off before going in the store we need to talk to the person she dropped the child off with or anybody who saw her drop the child off. That would be very important in this investigation."

Police later learned that before Brown went to AutoZone, she was at the High Point DMV office that same day around 1:30 p.m., registering the Buick Lacrosse in her name.

TIMELINE OF MOM AND SON'S WHEREABOUTS:

Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, 1:30 p.m. -- Asia Brown goes to the High Point DMV office to register the 2005 Buick Lacrosse in her name.

Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, 3:20 p.m. -- Brown is seen inside the AutoZone at 3033 Randleman Road. Her son Ashton was not observed with her inside the store.

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015 -- Brown doesn't show up to her job as a Greensboro security guard.

Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015 -- Brown doesn't show up for work again. She and her son are then reported missing.

Monday, Feb. 23, 2015 -- Brown and her son Ashton are found dead in the trunk of the burned Buick Lacrosse.