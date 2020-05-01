GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are searching for two men who robbed 'The Nail Parlor' located at 1207 Fairview Street in Greensboro Saturday.

Police say they responded to the scene at 6:58 p.m. in relation to the robbery.

They say that the two men took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving by 'unknown means.'

According to police, the suspects were described as wearing black masks over their heads and brown hats.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Other stories:

Police searching for man who robbed Greensboro shoe store

Teen arrested for shooting man and woman in Burlington

'It puts a sick feeling in my stomach'| Man accused of attempting to kidnap 8-year-old girl at Greensboro Biscuitville