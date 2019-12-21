PITT COUNTY, N.C. — A Greenville man embezzled more than $100,000 from a church where he worked and even sold the church building and grounds without authorization, authorities said Friday.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office received a report in September of suspicious activity regarding the finances and eventual sale of Piney Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, which had a Farmville address but was located on U.S. Highway 13 outside of Greenville.

Detectives found that more than $100,000 had been moved between June 2017 and last May from the church’s accounts into the personal accounts of Arnie Spencer Jr., 49, and into the accounts of International Galleries, a defunct business owned by Spencer.

