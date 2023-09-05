'We're seeing an increase in strangulation victims' A new investigative team works to solve a growing number of abuse cases

The Greensboro Family Justice Center saw a 17% increase in abuse cases and has partnered with DSS to get victims to safety quicker

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of us think of our home as our safe space. For victims of abuse, it's the opposite.

With a rise in deaths related to domestic abuse, the Family Justice Center now has an investigative team to get victims to safety quicker.

In four short months, the team has helped to resolve 50 cases.

Catherine Johnson is the director of the Family Justice Center in Greensboro.

She said domestic homicides nationwide have increased 250%.



It's a similar trend in Guilford County.

“We saw an increase in cases of where a weapon or gun was involved and increased cases of strangulation," Johnson said.



When folks in crisis walk through the doors of FJC, they're typically going through some of their darkest days.



“If strangulation is involved in the home, you're 1,000% more likely to be killed by that person," Johnson said. "Those cases coming into the center sends off alarms.”



In the past year, Johnson said they've seen a 17% increase in abuse cases.

1,000 of those were reports of elderly abuse.

“COVID changed a lot of things and what we saw during covid was a spike in domestic violence homicides, an increase in the severity of child and elder abuse," Johnson said.



That's why they hired a team of eight through the Department of Social Services to investigate in-house to get victims out of life-threatening situations faster.



Pamela Bright supervises the team of social workers.

Join us in welcoming our newest partner to the FJC! This Guilford County - Social Services (DSS) specialty team of... Posted by Guilford County Family Justice Center on Friday, March 10, 2023

“They investigate to ensure safety is the priority for the families,” Bright said. “It could be a variety of things it could be a domestic violence shelter, transportation to another city for safety.”



Bright said being housed inside the FJC removes the stigma surrounding DSS and builds trust.

Both agencies said what they're seeing is concerning and are encouraging loved ones to offer their support.

“Just listening and providing soft guidance to that loved one," Bright said. "Helping to remind them they're important.”