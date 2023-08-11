Guilty verdict returned in 1992 death of newborn baby

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A jury has returned a guilty verdict for a Rock Hill woman on the charge of homicide by child abuse, though the jury was hung on the charge of murder, according to the York County Solicitor's Office.
Stacy Rabon was charged in 2021 in the 1992 killing of her daughter. This verdict comes decades, nearly to the day, after the newborn baby's body was found in the river between Rock Hill and Fort Mill.
Police said the child, who was just hours old when she died, was found wrapped in a bedsheet inside a plastic bag near a bridge along Highway 21.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
The York County Solicitor's Office confirmed the baby's birthday is Aug. 12. This year, she would have been 31.
Sentencing for Rabon on the homicide by child abuse conviction will be on Aug. 21.
Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.