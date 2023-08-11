Guilty verdict returned in 1992 death of newborn baby

The York County Solicitor's Office confirmed the baby's birthday is Aug. 12. This year, she would have been 31.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A jury has returned a guilty verdict for a Rock Hill woman on the charge of homicide by child abuse, though the jury was hung on the charge of murder, according to the York County Solicitor's Office.

Stacy Rabon was charged in 2021 in the 1992 killing of her daughter. This verdict comes decades, nearly to the day, after the newborn baby's body was found in the river between Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

Police said the child, who was just hours old when she died, was found wrapped in a bedsheet inside a plastic bag near a bridge along Highway 21.

Sentencing for Rabon on the homicide by child abuse conviction will be on Aug. 21.

