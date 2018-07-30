CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of killing 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont was found guilty of first-degree murder in court Monday after closing arguments were presented by both sides.

William McCullen was found guilty by a jury of killing Dumont and burying her body near her mother’s home in Bessemer City last August. McCullen's defense conceded in closing arguments that he did kill the young girl, but pushed for a second-degree murder conviction. The jury unanimously agreed that he was guilty of first-degree murder. McCullen will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, but he said he will appeal the verdict.

After Dumont's body was discovered, McCullen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Last week, prosecutors presented video evidence of what they described as McCullen confessing to killing the toddler. McCullen reportedly told investigators that it "pissed him off" that Dumont talked back and refused to eat when he tried to feed her. An autopsy determined that Dumont died of blunt force abdominal injuries from an assault. She was found wrapped in a sheet in a hole underneath broken limbs and leaves.

