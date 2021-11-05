Gun found at Harding University High after fight

Harding University was put on lockdown Tuesday after a fight on campus. School officials said police found a gun during a search after the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found at Harding University High School after a fight Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed.

Harding's assistant principal sent a message to parents Tuesday saying the gun was found in a book bag during a search by police. The students involved in the fight have not been identified at this time.

The following message was sent to parents by Harding:

"This is Assistant Principal, Dr. Foggie with an important message. Today, we placed the school on lockdown due to a fight. A gun was found in a book bag during a search by law enforcement. The safety and security of our students and staff are of paramount importance and today’s actions were necessary to ensure that safety. This behavior is not appropriate and will not be tolerated. Any students found to be involved in today’s incidents will be disciplined in accordance with the CMS Code of Student Conduct."

Over 15 guns have been found on CMS campuses this school year alone. Six Hopewell High School students were charged after two weapons were found after a fight on campus earlier this month.

More than a dozen Mallard Creek High School students were charged in connection with a fight that broke out at the school in mid-November.

