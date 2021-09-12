Western Alamance High School went on lockdown for 30 minutes before school let out on Wednesday.

ELON, N.C. — An Alamance County high school went on lockdown Wednesday right before dismissal after receiving a tip about a possible gun on campus.

Western Alamance High School students and staff were not threatened, according to the school district.

With the help of the Alamance County Sheriff’s department, school administrators and school resource officers located the gun and removed it from the student without any issues.

The sheriff's office said a 14-year-old girl was found with the gun. They said she left her phone at home. Her mom saw a text come through on the phone asking if she had a "piece to sell." The mom notified the school and the gun was found in a search.

The girl was removed from school and will not be allowed back until Dec. 2022. No one was injured and there was not believed to be a threat to students.

Investigators did say the gun was stolen from Nash County but there was never any indication the gun was intended to be used at the campus.

"When you're in the possession of a stolen gun and you're willing to sell that to another person, the outcomes from that can only be serious and dangerous. So, we have no indication that there was a conspiracy on the part of the student to carry out an act against someone," said Alamance Chief Deputy Cliff Parker.

Authorities issued a juvenile petition for the student accused of bringing a gun into the High School. She's charged with "Possession of a Firearm on Educational Property and Possession of a Stolen Firearm".

Parents were notified by automated messaging about the lockdown status during the entire process.