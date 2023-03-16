Gun found at Monroe High School, student detained, officials say

No students or staff were threatened or harmed during the incident.

MONROE, N.C. — A gun was found at Monroe High School on Thursday morning, according to police.

The Monroe Police Department responded to calls about a loaded gun on campus. A gun was found and a student was detained.

Officers are working to obtain charges through the Department of Juvenile Justice due to the “NC Raise the Age Law.”

At the same time officers were investigating a gun on campus, officers received a call about a possible gun found on Monroe Middle School's campus, police said.

No gun was found at the middle school following a thorough search, police confirmed.

Officers were able to assist Union County Public Schools staff in dismissal procedures as scheduled. No students or staff were threatened or harmed during either event at either school.

“We are very appreciative of those that reached out to provide information about these incidents which allowed us to quickly, and without incident, secure the individual and weapon. Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said following the incidents. "Any time we have a situation where a weapon on a school campus is involved, we all have to do our part to ensure our students are safe and secure."

