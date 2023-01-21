x
Gun found in backpack at Statesville High School, officials say

Police say the backpack belongs to 18-year-old Justin Smith Davidson, who was arrested and is being held at Iredell County Jail.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville teen has been charged after a firearm was found in a backpack at Statesville High School on Friday, Jan. 20. 

A news release from the Statesville Police Department says that a school staff member found a gun in a backpack and alerted the School Resource Officers, who immediately confiscated the backpack. 

According to officials, after searching the backpack, they found a loaded gun and marijuana. They also located the owner of the backpack, 18-year-old Justin Smith Davidson, of Statesville.

Davidson was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm on educational property, carrying a concealed handgun, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davidson is currently being held in Iredell County Jail on a $20,000 bond. 

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Statesville Police for more information about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this story as we receive new information. 


