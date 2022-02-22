x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Gun found on Indian Land school grounds by landscaping contractor, district reports

The Lancaster County School District said there were no students in school when the gun was found since Monday was a student holiday.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The Lancaster County School District said a landscape contractor found a gun in the bushes on a school campus while working on Presidents' Day.

In a statement on Tuesday, the district confirmed the contractor found the gun while working at Indian Land Intermediate School. The gun was then turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

SEEKING SOLUTIONS: Tiny homes for homeless veterans

The district said deputies told them it is believed the gun was stolen, likely hidden by someone possibly involved in a car break-in within the community. The condition of the gun also has led both deputies and the district to believe the school was not tied in anyway to the firearm, and that the campus was simply a dumping point for it. Additionally, Presidents' Day was a student holiday, so no students were on campus when it was found.

While district leaders expressed relief the situation was handled safely, they're still working with the sheriff's office as the investigation continues.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

In Other News

Charlotte shooting suspect arrested in Concord