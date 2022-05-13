Gun violence spilling into quiet neighborhoods

On April 30, intense gunfire from high-power assault rifles rang through the 5700 block of Wyalong drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Data from the beginning of 2022 through March shows a solid increase in gun violence across Charlotte, and quieter neighborhoods are experiencing it.

In Daniel Herrera's neighborhood, you can hear birds chirping and the wind through the trees. That's about how loud it gets.

"Every day you see the kids walking around the neighborhood because it’s a quiet neighborhood," Herrera said.

Two weeks ago that changed.

“I don’t have words because it’s really close to my home,” Herrera said.

Fernanda Puebla agreed. She has worked at the nail salon next door to the shooting for eight years.

“I was here we were working and I heard three shots and I thought it was fireworks thinking someone was having fun and I went outside and realized it was a shooting," Puebla said.

She told WCNC Charlotte she is searching for answers as to why this happened in her neighborhood. Crime mapping data showed this neighborhood is relatively safe.

