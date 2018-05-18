The student who opened fire at Santa Fe High School Friday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to an FBI source.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis (Facebook)

Police say Pagourtzis shot and killed at least eight people and wounded several others before he was arrested.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching a mobile home in the 19000 block of Highway 6, where records show Pagourtzis lives with his parents.

Police are concerned there may be explosives inside that home.

They confirmed explosives were found inside and near Santa Fe High School.

Pagourtzis recently posted a photo on social media wearing a t-shirt that said "Born to Kill" and the caption on his Instagram said "we all die sometime."

There were also photos of a gun and knife and a long green coat with Nazi regalia.

Investigative reporter Jeremy Rogalski confirmed the Alvin teen was following several weapons pages on social media.

MORE: Explosives found at Santa Fe HS; police warn there could be others

He has no criminal history as an adult but we are unable to access juvenile records.

Police are also questioning a second student as a "person of interest" but his name hasn't been released.

