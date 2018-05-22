The man accused of ambushing four York County law enforcement officials, killing one, during a massive manhunt back in mid-January has pleaded guilty to the crime Tuesday morning.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was released from the hospital back in March after remaining there since the incident that occurred where he sustained gunshot wounds.

BREAKING: Christian McCall pleads guilty, gets life without parole for shooting four deputies, killing @YCSO_SC Det. Mike Doty @wcnc pic.twitter.com/r4HZ6mpt0l — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) May 22, 2018

Multiple warrants had been issued against the accused gunman including one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and criminal domestic violence.

The incident first began on the evening of January 15 when deputies responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 10 p.m. at 3042 Farrier Lane outside the city of York.

Officials said the suspect, McCall, was allegedly "actively assaulting a female at the home" when they received the 911 call. The first law enforcement officer arrived at 10:20 p.m. By that time, authorities said McCall had fled the home on foot, sparking a massive manhunt.

“Immediately, with the assistance from surrounding agencies, we began actively looking for the suspect,” a York County official said in an early Tuesday morning press conference. Officials said 47 units from surrounding agencies assisted in the manhunt.

