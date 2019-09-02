CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is looking for a gunman who stole a 2008 black Maserati from an exotic car dealership Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Gulf Export off North Tryon Street.

According to police, the gunman didn't hurt anyone in the dealership. Workers showed NBC Charlotte surveillance video of the armed robbery, which lasted less than five minutes.

"I need everybody to get the f*** down!" the gunman can be heard screaming in the video. "Get the f*** down right now or I'll shoot you in the face!"

Mamoun Bahrour installed the car dealership's surveillance system, and he said the same gunman twice tried to break into the dealership last weekend.

Bahrour said the two break-ins prompted him to upgrade the dealership's security system a few days ago.

"Hopefully that will help police to retain the car, and arrest him and get him off the road," Bahrour said.

CMPD said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.