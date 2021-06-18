Guns, narcotics seized from Catawba County business

The multi-organization investigation was conducted on Friday, June 4

CATAWBA, N.C. — Three people have been arrested after multiple firearms and narcotics were seized by state agents from a car repair business in Catawba County, according to the Catawba County Sherriff's Office.

Deputies say investigators found and seized 55 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of marijuana, five grams of marijuana wax, multiple firearms, two stolen vehicles, and two stolen trailers while executing a search warrant at the business Friday, June 4.

The Sherriff's Office said Darren Dwayne Hollar, operator of the business, was arrested and faces several charges including felony maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering narcotics. Additional charges against Hollar are pending, the department said.

Two additional people present at this business at the time of the search, Brianna Hughes and Tara Ingle, were also arrested, according to the Sherriff's Office. Deputies say Hughes was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and Ingle with possession of methamphetamine.

“We appreciate the work off our partnering agencies, Sherriff Don Brown said. "This investigation not only identified another drug trafficker but also resulted in the return of stolen property back to its rightful owners."

The sheriff's office said the Hickory Police Department, Longview Police Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation contributed to this investigation.

