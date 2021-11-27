Accidental gunshot wound reported in Druid Hills area in Charlotte, Medic reports

CMPD has not yet offered details, but Medic confirmed it was possibly an accidental gunshot wound.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a scene at a home in the Druid Hills area on Saturday, Nov. 27.

WCNC Charlotte was tipped off to the scene on Olando Street near Norris Avenue and sent a crew to get video and more information. We also reached out to CMPD for details but have not yet heard back as of writing.

Medic reported around 3 p.m. they were called to the scene for a potentially accidental gunshot wound, later confirming nobody was taken to a hospital. However, they deferred further updates to CMPD.