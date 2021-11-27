x
Crime

Accidental gunshot wound reported in Druid Hills area in Charlotte, Medic reports

CMPD has not yet offered details, but Medic confirmed it was possibly an accidental gunshot wound.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a scene at a home in the Druid Hills area on Saturday, Nov. 27.

WCNC Charlotte was tipped off to the scene on Olando Street near Norris Avenue and sent a crew to get video and more information. We also reached out to CMPD for details but have not yet heard back as of writing.

Medic reported around 3 p.m. they were called to the scene for a potentially accidental gunshot wound, later confirming nobody was taken to a hospital. However, they deferred further updates to CMPD.

