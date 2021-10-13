Salisbury man wounded, house hit by gunfire near City Park, police say

Police say the gunfire happened when children were also at the park.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating after a man was wounded by gunfire near City Park on Monday, and a house and car were also hit by bullets.

Officers said they responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of West Miller Street and Club House Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11. They reportedly found 28 shell casings at the crime scene.

Police also received a report that a man was injured and arrived at the Rowan Regional Medical Center the same day with gunshot wounds. Officers were able to connect his injuries to the gunfire that erupted.

As officers searched the neighborhood, they found a home that had several bullet holes on Club House Drive near North Jackson Street along with a car that was hit too. Residents were home during this shooting, but no one was hurt.

A bystander was also taken to the hospital for medical attention due to the stress of the incident.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said the gunfire happened when there were plenty of visitors at the park, including children.

"When our residents and visitors, and particularly our children, cannot go to one of our parks for recreational activities everyone suffers because of those who choose to settle disputes with firearms and place others at risk," he said. "I would encourage everyone in Salisbury, whether you live, work, or visit here, to say something if you see something, and seek other ways to resolve your grievances rather than turning to gun violence.”