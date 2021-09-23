x
Crime

Morganton woman accused of killing half-sister at their house

23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron was arrested on Wednesday.
Credit: Burke County Sheriff's Office
Hannah Renee Waldron

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a woman is accused of shooting and killing her own half-sister at the house they both lived at.

Deputies say they responded to a home along Gold Mine Road on Sept. 17 in reference to a death investigation. There, they found Cara Fantasia Lane dead from a gunshot wound. 

After they conducted their investigation, deputies said they issued a warrant against 23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron. She was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed the women were half-sisters to WCNC Charlotte.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies have promised more information when it becomes available.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.  

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

Because the suspect is charged and because of the familial connection, her mugshot is being shown.

