Morganton woman accused of killing half-sister at their house

23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron was arrested on Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a woman is accused of shooting and killing her own half-sister at the house they both lived at.

Deputies say they responded to a home along Gold Mine Road on Sept. 17 in reference to a death investigation. There, they found Cara Fantasia Lane dead from a gunshot wound.

After they conducted their investigation, deputies said they issued a warrant against 23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron. She was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed the women were half-sisters to WCNC Charlotte.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies have promised more information when it becomes available.

