Police: Hampton University reopened following bomb threat

A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division confirmed that officers were at the university, helping investigate the situation.

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is about other bomb threats made at multiple HBCUs earlier this month.

Hampton University went on lockdown Wednesday morning after someone made a bomb threat against the campus.

A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division confirmed that officers were at the university, helping investigate the situation. Police said the call came in just before 9 a.m.

A message sent to students through the Hampton University Pirate Notification System said, "There is a police emergency. Shelter in place and await further instructions. Updates will be sent via PNS."

A statement from Hampton University said, "the Hampton University Police Department, in conjunction with local, state and federal agencies, is sweeping the campus."

The statement went on to say: "Hampton University is committed to keeping the campus community safe, informed and healthy. The university takes any threats to the campus community's safety seriously and remains vigilant in maintaining the safety and protection of the Hampton University family."

Around 11:45 a.m., police helping investigate the threat told a 13News Now reporter they were reopening the campus.

It was unclear who sent in the threat.

JUST IN: @_HamptonU released statement saying it received bomb threat around 8:45am. Right now, several law enforcement agencies are assisting with sweeping the campus for any signs of danger. pic.twitter.com/eODjKfDlbW — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) February 23, 2022