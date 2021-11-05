x
Crime

Harding University High on lockdown after pepper spray incident, CMS says

Harding University High was placed on lockdown Friday morning after an on-campus fight, school officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harding University High School in west Charlotte was on lockdown after an incident involving pepper spray Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed. 

A CMS spokesperson issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte: 

"There was an incident at Harding involving pepper spray, but there were no life-threatening injuries. The school later went into lockdown for a random safety screening."

This is the second time this week that Harding was placed on lockdown. On Tuesday, a gun was found after a fight on campus, and CMS increased security at the school on Wednesday.

Julius Chambers High School was put on lockdown this week after a fight between multiple students resulted in police being called. 

Garinger High School in east Charlotte was on lockdown Thursday after a gun was found in a student's possession. So far this school year, CMS has found 18 guns on campuses across the district. 

