Harmony Montgomery case now a homicide investigation

The child's remains have not been found, but officials said there was enough biological evidence to rule the investigation a homicide.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators have concluded that Harmony Montgomery was killed in Manchester, New Hampshire, in early December 2019. Investigators are now approaching the case as a homicide.

The announcement came during a press conference Thursday, during which New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg spoke.

Harmony's remains have not been found, but Formella said there was enough biological evidence to rule the investigation as a homicide. He said officials will continue to search for her remains.

“Our commitment to bringing Harmony has not waivered, nor will it,” Aldenberg said Thursday.

Montgomery was 5 years old when she was last seen in late 2019, but authorities didn’t know she was missing until last year. Police believe she went missing sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019.

Adam Montgomery, who had custody of Harmony at the time of her disappearance, has been in jail since January on several charges, including one alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces between 10 and 30 years in prison.

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony's stepmother, pleaded not guilty to a theft by deception charge and is out on bail. She's accused of falsely claiming that Harmony was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. If convicted, Kayla Montgomery could serve between seven and 15 years in prison.

The couple told police that Harmony was brought to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019. Her mother said she last saw Harmony during a phone video conversation around Easter that year.

Police said in January that Harmony was seen with Adam and Kayla, as well as their other two biological children, when they were evicted from their residence at 77 Gilford St. in Manchester on Nov. 27, 2019. The family reportedly lived out of their vehicles for a short time after the eviction. After some time between Dec. 6 and 10, 2019, Harmony was no longer seen with Adam, Kayla, or the other two children, Formella stated on Jan. 24.

Police have received hundreds of tips. They’re offering $150,000 for information that will lead them to the missing child. Police ask that anyone with information regarding Harmony's disappearance contact the Manchester Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.