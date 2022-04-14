2 people charged after April 10 shooting in Harris Teeter parking lot in Kannapolis

One of the suspects charged is 17 years old, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, have been charged following a recent shooting in a Harris Teeter parking lot, according to the Kannapolis Police Department (KPD).

Officers responded to the shooting on Sunday, April 10, near NC Highway 73 and Shiloh Church Road. A spokesperson for the department said a victim was shot multiple times but is expected to recover from his injuries.

KPD recently made two arrests in connection to the case, Aysia Bree Streater, 28, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Streater is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 bond while the juvenile is being held in the Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

While arrests have been made, authorities said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 920-4082 or email jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov for updates about the case.

People can also submit anonymous tips to the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. People can either call 704-93-CRIME or visit the agency's website to submit information.

