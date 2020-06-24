'I feel taken advantage of' | Hattie’s Tap & Tavern targeted in second break-in during COVID-19 shutdown

The popular bar near Plaza Midwood is looking for ways to stay afloat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hattie’s Tap & Tavern fell victim to a break-in back in March just after closing its door due to the coronavirus. Months later, there was another break-in into the bar’s walk-in cooler where the suspected thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of product.

Surveillance cameras were rolling during both break-ins. On camera, you can see the suspects pry open the back gate and then began to load containers of stolen beer and wine into their SUV.

Owner Jackie DeLoach is calling each of these burglaries a crime of opportunity.

“Knowing that a lot of businesses are shut down they’re going to take advantage of it and I feel taken advantage of,” DeLoach said.

In response, Hattie’s Tap and Tavern chose to partner with other local businesses like Abari Game Bar and Tommy’s Pub to sell tickets and host a drive-in concert.

“Coming together as one like what can we do? Said DeLoach. “Let’s just make something happen so we can all stay afloat and stay alive and hopefully open somewhat soon, but also in a safe manner.”

So far no arrests have been made in either break-in.

If you would like to support Hattie’s Tap and Tavern, tune into this Saturday’s event.