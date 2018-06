HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Huntersville police are asking for your help in identifying these two suspects who stole over $60,000 dollars worth of watches from Fink's Jewelers in Birkdale Village on Thursday.

Photo: Huntersville Police Department

If you recognize either of these men you are urged to call North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867 or the Huntersville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 704-464-5400.

