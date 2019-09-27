RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina congressman and state GOP chairman Robin Hayes has agreed to plead guilty to lying to the FBI during a sting that netted indictments against Hayes, a wealthy Durham investor and two associates.

A signed plea agreement has been filed with the court and a plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

Hayes did not plead guilty to the underlying bribery charges in this case. Investor Greg Lindberg and the other co-defendants in this case initially pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Click here to continue reading on WRAL.

RELATED: NCGOP chairman, major political donor indicted