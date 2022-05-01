Eric Sanders said his parents' graves were found damaged on New Year's Day. His father was a veteran who died 20 years ago.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are investigating after several headstones were destroyed at a Triad cemetery.

Eric Sanders is outraged at how someone could be so disrespectful to his late parents. The headstones were found knocked over on New Year's Day at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Sanders' parents were buried next to each other. He got a call about the destruction from his sister.

"You can imagine, Sunday, when I came by here, I was quite furious," Sanders said. "Just seeing all these graves laying down like that. It's aggravating, frustrating, and infuriating."

His dad was a veteran who passed away 20 years ago. His mom died eight years ago.

Now, he wants to know who is responsible for damaging their graves.