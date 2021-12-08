Officers say the man stole a Ford pickup truck after getting out of the ambulance and is now believed to have stolen a second vehicle.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an suspect considered armed and dangerous who they say escaped from an ambulance in Lexington County.

Lexington County deputies say 30-year-old Daniel Hill III, who was in custody, somehow got out of the back of an ambulance at near Sunset Blvd. and Leaphart Street. Hill was in handcuffs when he escaped.

Officers say Hill was seen at the Bojangles at 4863 Augusta Road a stolen Ford pickup truck near I-20. They are working to pull video from the Bojangles and surrounding businesses in a continued effort to find Hill.

Now, authorities are saying that Hill has stolen another vehicle. They have no word on type or color.

Deputies say they believe that Hill has now left the area.

Lexington County Sheriff's Dept. Capt. Adam Myrick says the incident began when they attempted to serve warrants on Hill for outstanding warrants, including drug charges. There was a confrontation with officers, and after it was over, he was put into an ambulance to be checked out. He then got away from the ambulance while still in handcuffs.

No EMS workers were hurt, according to deputies.

Deputies say they believe Hill stole a Ford pickup truck after he escaped. The truck is burgundy with a tan stripe on the bottom. However, officers now believe he may have stolen a second vehicle.

Myrick said there was a gun in the Ford, and they're working on the assumption that Hill has that weapon. They also believe he is likely out of the area.

During the incident, Riverbank Elementary School, Northside Middle School, and Saluda River Academy of the Arts in Lexington County School District Two were briefly on outside lockdown. That has since been lifted and dismissal happened as normal, district officials say.

Officers say Hill has a Superman tattoo on his chest and was wearing a gray shirt.

Deputies had set up a perimeter around the search area and K-9s are assisting deputies in the ground search and drones are searching from the air.

Anyone who believes they see him should call 9-1-1.