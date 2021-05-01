'Two individuals began shooting at one another' | Pineville PD responds to shots fired at Carolina Place Mall

Pineville Police Department and Medic are actively on the scene.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Shoppers and employees at the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville were evacuated Saturday afternoon after reports that shots were fired inside the mall.

Pineville Police Department and Medic actively on the scene. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is assisting Pineville Police with the investigation.

@CMPD is assisting the @PinevillePolice with a shooting investigation at the Carolina Place Mall. Please avoid the area at this time due to a large emergency response in the area. #CLT #CLTNEWS #CHARLOTTENC — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 1, 2021

The Pineville Police Department issued additional information detailing that two individuals started shooting at one another for an unknown reason. One person has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Pineville law officials stated this investigation is ongoing and no suspect is in custody at this time.

CMPD said those coming to the mall to pick up people who were evacuated can meet at the reunification location at 11415 Carolina Place Parkway, at the At Home Store.

