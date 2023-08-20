x
Crime

Heavy police presence in South End after officer-involved shooting, police say

The shooting happened on W. Tremont Avenue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is currently a heavy police presence on W. Tremont Avenue in South End after an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday morning. Medic confirms that at least two people were shot.

A witness said that two people were taken out of Penrose Apartments on gurneys. Another witness said that they heard a gunshot and then police running up and down the hallway in the apartment.

There are multiple emergency vehicles along W. Tremont Avenue near Penrose Apartments.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information and a crew is heading to the scene. 

We will continue to update this story as new information arrives.

