NC deputy critically injured, suspect killed in shootout

Deputies were responding to a report of someone breaking into a car when they exchanged fire with a suspect.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was critically wounded and a suspect was killed during a shootout in Henderson County Thursday morning.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was hospitalized following the encounter just before 3 a.m. near Hendersonsville. NBC affiliate WYFF reported that deputies were responding to a report of suspects breaking into a car when the caller said the homeowner and suspect started shooting at each other.

Police said the suspect started shooting at them, injuring a deputy before officers returned fire and killed the suspect. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with the investigation. The deputy was taken to Mission Hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or deputies involved in the shootout.