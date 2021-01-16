Man wanted for string of Hickory burglaries

Surveillance cameras caught Chad McDaniel Byrd breaking into three Hickory businesses Friday night, police say.

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has identified the man caught on surveillance cameras breaking and entering into three businesses Friday night, law enforcement announced Saturday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Chad McDaniel Byrd, 44, for forcing entry into three businesses, according to police. Responding officers found broken doors and windows at each of the locations.

Byrd is accused of breaking into the following businesses between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.:

Professional Cleaners, 133 3rd ST NW

Brahma Graphx, 20 2nd ST SW

Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse, 29 2nd ST NW

Surveillance cameras at some of the locations captured Byrd, who also appears in previously captured mugshots released by police Saturday.