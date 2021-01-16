x
Man wanted for string of Hickory burglaries

Surveillance cameras caught Chad McDaniel Byrd breaking into three Hickory businesses Friday night, police say.
Credit: Hickory Police Department
Chad McDaniel Byrd, 44, has been identified as the suspect in three cases and warrants have been obtained.

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has identified the man caught on surveillance cameras breaking and entering into three businesses Friday night, law enforcement announced Saturday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Chad McDaniel Byrd, 44, for forcing entry into three businesses, according to police. Responding officers found broken doors and windows at each of the locations.

Byrd is accused of breaking into the following businesses between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.:

  • Professional Cleaners, 133 3rd ST NW
  • Brahma Graphx, 20 2nd ST SW
  • Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse, 29 2nd ST NW  

Surveillance cameras at some of the locations captured Byrd, who also appears in previously captured mugshots released by police Saturday.

Police are investigating additional breaking and entering cases that took place in the Hickory downtown area. Anyone with information reference Byrd’s location or any recent breaking and entering cases in the Hickory Downtown area is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

