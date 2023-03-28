28-year-old cold case in Hickory now has a suspect

HICKORY, N.C. — Owensboro Police Department has made an arrest in a 28-year-old cold case involving a Hickory, North Carolina, man.
OPD reported in December 1994, a 19-year-old woman was kidnapped near Brescia University and assaulted in Owensboro, Kentucky, and taken to Indiana where she was assaulted again.
Indiana State Police reopened the case and retested the DNA which led them to a new suspect. On Wednesday, detectives with the OPD criminal investigations division confirmed the DNA matched 59-year-old Robert Shelton of Hickory North Carolina.
Hickory Police served Shelton a warrant Friday, where he is charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse from OPD and rape from the ISP.
Indiana State Police, Hickory Police Department, Brookford Police Department in North Carolina, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the investigation.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.