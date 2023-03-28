x
Crime

28-year-old cold case in Hickory now has a suspect

Owensboro Police and Indiana State Police, have matched the DNA of this cold case to 59-year-old Robert Shelton.

HICKORY, N.C. — Owensboro Police Department has made an arrest in a 28-year-old cold case involving a Hickory, North Carolina, man. 

OPD reported in December 1994, a 19-year-old woman was kidnapped near Brescia University and assaulted in Owensboro, Kentucky, and taken to Indiana where she was assaulted again.

Indiana State Police reopened the case and retested the DNA which led them to a new suspect. On Wednesday, detectives with the OPD criminal investigations division confirmed the DNA matched 59-year-old Robert Shelton of Hickory North Carolina. 

Hickory Police served Shelton a warrant Friday, where he is charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse from OPD and rape from the ISP.

Indiana State Police, Hickory Police Department, Brookford Police Department in North Carolina, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the investigation.

