Two people charged in Hickory murder case, police say

Officers say a man is charged with possessing the victim's stolen car, and a woman is charged with the murder.

HICKORY, N.C. — A man and a woman are facing charges in a homicide investigation that occurred last weekend in Hickory, the police department announced Thursday.

In a news release on Dec. 9, the Hickory Police Department said they were called to an apartment along Startown Road on Saturday, Dec. 4 for a report of a deceased person. They found 72-year-old Robert Bruce Godfrey dead inside the unit and also discovered Godfrey's car was missing.

Godfrey's car was located Tuesday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Abraham Adon Jr., 28, of Fort Mill, South Carolina is accused of leading CMPD officers on a chase into South Carolina.

He was taken into custody in South Carolina and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina. He will be charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. He is not currently charged with Godfrey's death.

Hickory police officials said Bryana Salymar Martines, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, is charged with killing Godfrey. She is also charged with possessing the stolen car. She is now being held at the Catawba County Detention Center with no bond as of Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Hickory police say the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information can call them at 828-328-5551 or Inv. Hudson at 828-261-2620. Tips can also be emailed to shudson@hickorync.gov.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Hickory police for more details about how all three may have known each other.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.