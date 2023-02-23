Juvenile charged with making threats against Hickory schools, police say

Each campus had to be verified as safe when the threats were issued, according to the Hickory Police Department.

HICKORY, N.C. — A juvenile is now charged with making threats against Hickory Public Schools earlier in the week.

A news release from the Hickory Police Department said schools went on lockdown on Monday, Feb. 20 after violent threats were shared with the district. Officers went to each campus to ensure they were safe, and determined there wasn't an immediate threat.

Officers said they were able to issue a juvenile petition on Wednesday against the minor for a felony charge of communication of a threat of mass violence on educational property. The juvenile will appear in Catawba County District Court on Friday.

Anyone with further information on this is urged to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.

