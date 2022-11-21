Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say

A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting was captured at a car dealership on US 70 in Hickory Sunday night, detectives said.

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said.

The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.

Deputies quickly identified Az Thor as the suspect in the case. Thor allegedly ran from the scene before officers arrived. Thor was caught at a car dealership along US 70 in Hickory shortly after that time. He was arrested by a Catawba County deputy and Hickory police officers.

Thor was charged with murder and is being held without bond.

No further information was released by investigators.

